CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks.
Sexton got hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland's 126-109 victory, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season.
The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say anything about surgery, and that Sexton's status will updated accordingly.
A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.
With Sexton out, Ricky Rubio could get more more playing time for coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The 31-year-old Rubio came off the bench against the Knicks and scored a career-high 37 points, dropping a career-best eight 3-pointers.
The Cavs host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
