GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 points and Colin Castleton had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Florida to a 79-74 win over Iona in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.
Tyree Appleby and Kowacie Reeves each had 14 points for Florida (20-13).
Nelly Junior Joseph had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Gaels (25-8). Tyson Jolly and Dylan van Eyck each had 15 points.
