WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Traci Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds as Hartford topped New Hampshire 69-57 on Wednesday night.
Austin Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for Hartford (3-10, 1-0 America East Conference). David Shriver added 12 points.
Marco Foster had 14 points for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-2). Qon Murphy added 12 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 10 points and nine rebounds.
