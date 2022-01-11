CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter posted 17 points as Northern Iowa got past Indiana State 80-74 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Carter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
AJ Green had 16 points for Northern Iowa (8-7, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Bowen Born added 14 points. Nate Heise had 10 points and six rebounds.
Micah Thomas had 18 points for the Sycamores (8-7, 1-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Cameron Henry added 18 points. Julian Larry had 13 points. Xavier Bledson had eight points and 13 rebounds.
