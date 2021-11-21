GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had 21 points as Navy got past Furman 77-66 on Sunday.
Greg Summers had 15 points for Navy (3-2). Richard Njoku added 14 points.
Jalen Slawson scored a career-high 20 points plus seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Paladins (3-2). Alex Hunter added 11 points and seven assists. Alex Williams had 10 points.
Mike Bothwell, the Paladins' leading scorer entering the contest at 23 points per game, was held to only 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.