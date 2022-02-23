ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 19 points as Navy narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 52-50 on Wednesday night.
Richard Njoku had seven rebounds for Navy (19-9, 12-5 Patriot League).
Kenneth Jones scored a career-high 20 points for the Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9). Cam Spencer added six rebounds.
Jaylin Andrews, the Greyhounds' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 3 points (1 of 10).
The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 56-55 on Feb. 5.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.