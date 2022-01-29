ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. registered 14 points and eight rebounds and his two free throws with 15 seconds left in the game proved to be the difference as Navy edged American 47-45 on Saturday.
Greg Summers, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Midshipmen, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
Stacy Beckton Jr. had 19 points for the Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot League).
Colin Smalls, the Eagles' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.