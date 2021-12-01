ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Navy topped William & Mary 75-56 on Wednesday night.
Jaylen Walker scored 15 points and pulled seven rebounds for Navy (6-2), which won its fifth straight. Greg Summers added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Midshipmen.
Langdon Hatton had 17 points for the Tribe (1-7), Tyler Rice scored 16 and Ben Wight had a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
