In concert with thousands of striking airline kitchen workers around the country, more than 100 airline catering workers organized a funeral procession — complete with coffins — to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday night, where they called for higher wages.
The LSG Sky Chefs and Gate Gourmet employees called on Sea-Tac's two largest carriers that contract with their employers, Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines, to demand kitchen workers' pay be raised to a level at least commensurate with the roughly $16/hour minimum other airport employees earn.
Well over half of airline kitchen employees, who work in warehouses near the airport, make less than that, due to a provision in the city of SeaTac's 2013 minimum-wage ordinance that allowed companies and unions to negotiate wages rather than be bound by the city's inflation-adjusted $15/hour.
An estimated 150 people joined the protest outside the arrivals terminal, said Stefan Moritz, the secretary of Unite Here Local 8, which is representing Sea-Tac's airline kitchen workers. They were accompanied by three coffins and a brass band playing funeral marches.
"This is a life or death issue," Mortiz said. "Workers are struggling to make the most basic ends meet. Workers are tired and stressed. Workers are constantly working overtime."
The timing of the protest, on the eve of what is historically the nation's busiest travel day, implied a threat to airline operations if the kitchen workers were to strike.
Members of the airline kitchen workers' local voted "overwhelmingly" this summer to strike as soon as they're released to do so by the National Mediation Board, which oversees strikes among airport and railway workers — sectors where a labor stoppage could pose security risks.
A record-breaking number of travelers are expected to pass through airports this year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
In a statement, the Port of Seattle, which oversees the airport, sided with the airline kitchen workers. It called on airlines to "make fixing this wage inequity a top priority."
“Every worker deserves a living wage and benefits that allow them to support themselves and their families with dignity," the statement read. “Unfortunately, this situation is exacerbated by the uneven playing field created by Proposition 1, which raised the minimum wage for some, but not all, workers in the City of Sea-Tac.
In testimony before the Port Commission in February, longtime LSG Sky Chefs employee Niño Cueto described working overtime in order to afford health care for himself and his wife.
“I worry all the time what will happen to my wife if she gets sick and needs to go to the doctor," he said.
Alaska Airlines said in a statement that it is "fully prepared" to implement a new collective-bargaining agreement once LSG and its employees conclude negotiations.
Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Seattle Times staff reporter Asia Fields contributed to this post.