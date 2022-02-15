TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points as Kent State extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Toledo 72-59 on Tuesday night.
Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Kent State (16-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Andrew Garcia added eight rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had eight rebounds and three blocks.
Toledo scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
RayJ Dennis had 21 points for the Rockets (20-6, 12-3). Ra'Heim Moss added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Rollins had 10 points.
The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Rockets for the season. Kent State defeated Toledo 66-63 on Jan. 1.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.