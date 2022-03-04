KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State stretched its win streak to 12 games, narrowly defeating Buffalo 70-65 on Friday night.
Malique Jacobs had 16 points for Kent State (21-9, 16-4 Mid-American Conference). Giovanni Santiago added 12 points.
Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for the Bulls (19-10, 13-6). Ronaldo Segu added 14 points and LaQuill Hardnett had 12 points.
The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Bulls. Buffalo defeated Kent State 64-51 on Jan. 21.
