NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State topped George Washington 77-69 on Tuesday.
Carry made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Giovanni Santiago had 12 points for Kent State (3-1). Malique Jacobs also scored 12 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tervell Beck had 10 points.
James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (2-5). Joe Bamisile added 15 points and Brayon Freeman had 11 points.
