CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza’s goal helped lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Carranza put the Union (4-0-1) ahead for good at 1-0 in the fourth minute. Sergio Santos got an assist on the goal.
The Union also got one goal from Daniel Gazdag.
The Union outshot Charlotte (2-4-0) 9-7, with six shots on goal to one for Charlotte.
Andre Blake saved the only shot he faced for the Union. Kristijan Kahlina saved four of the six shots he faced for Charlotte.
The Union play at home on Saturday against the Columbus Crew, while Charlotte will host Atlanta United on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.