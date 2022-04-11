FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Carly Thibault-DuDonis was hired Monday as women's basketball coach at Fairfield.
Thibault-DuDonis, 30, replaces Joe Frager, who retired after leading the Stags to a 25-7 record and the school's first NCAA Tournament appearance in his 15th season.
She spent the past four seasons as an assistant under Lindsay Whalen at Minnesota, where she also was the recruiting coordinator. She was previously on staffs at Mississippi State, Florida State and Eastern Michigan.
Thibault-DuDonis is the daughter of Mike Thibault, the coach and general manager of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
“Carly has astutely aligned herself with hall-of-fame mentors and effectively coalesced their best qualities into the person we hire today,” Fairfield Athletic Director Paul Schlickmann said. “She possesses a relentless work ethic, exudes an impressive basketball acumen, has established herself as an elite recruiter and articulates an authentic desire for the holistic development of young women.”
Thibault-DuDonis played at East Lyme High School in Connecticut, where her father previously coached the Connecticut Sun, and at Monmouth, where she was the valedictorian in 2013.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.