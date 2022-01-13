GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Will Carius matched his season high with 26 points as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 73-68 on Thursday night.
Colton Sandage had 17 points for Western Illinois (11-6, 2-3 Summit League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Luka Barisic added 12 points. Trenton Massner had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. George Dixon had four points and 12 rebounds.
Matt Norman scored a season-high 27 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Bentiu Panoam added 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 rebounds.
