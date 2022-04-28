WASHINGTON (AP) — Don Carey and Collin Holloway became the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring.
The school announced the moves Friday. Kobe Clark Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley already entered the portal, and leading scorer Aminu Mohammed opted to test the NBA draft waters.
Carey previously declared for the NBA draft and is keeping that option open. He has one year left of NCAA eligibility after playing for Mount St. Mary's and Siena before Georgetown.
The 22-year-old guard appeared in 54 games and started 48 for Hoyas, averaging 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game. Holloway averaged 9.2points a game during his Georgetown career.
The Hoyas brought in guard Brandon Murray from the portal after he decided to leave LSU, which fired Will Wade. Kevin Nickelberry, who was named Wade's interim replacement and coached the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament, joined Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing's staff.
Ewing is going into his sixth season as coach, with the highlight of his tenure being a surprise run to the Big East Tournament title in 2021. Georgetown went 6-25 overall and 0-19 in the Big East last season.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.