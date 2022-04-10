ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol missed his second successive game on Sunday against Pittsburgh after being diagnosed with the flu.
The 35-year-old was sent home prior to Saturday’s game and team doctors felt he should remain there until his condition improved.
Bench coach Skip Schumaker will handle the managerial duties again.
“He’s a little better today,” Schumaker said. “Just got off the phone with him. Hopefully tomorrow is a new day and he’ll be back.”
Schumaker indicated that he and Marmol went over strategies and pitching rotations decisions during their conversation.
Schumaker played 11 years in the majors, eight with St. Louis. He hit 23 homers and drove in 211 runs as a member of the Cardinals. He was hired as bench coach on Nov. 6, 2021.
Marmol, the youngest manager in the majors, won his debut 9-0 on Thursday.
