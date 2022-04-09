ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol missed Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being diagnosed with the flu.
Marmol, who was at the ballpark prior to the game and met with the media, tested negative for COVID-19.
Bench coach Skip Schumaker, in his first season with the Cardinals as part of the coaching staff after four seasons with the San Diego Padres, assumed managerial duties.
Marmol, 35, is in his first season managing the Cardinals after Mike Shildt was fired. He is the youngest active manager in Major League Baseball.
