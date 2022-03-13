ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals added another bullpen arm Sunday, reaching a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Wittgren.
The 30-year-old Wittgren was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season.
In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings.
Wittgren has permitted 19.8% of inherited runners to score since 2016, the sixth-best rate in the majors.
On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.
The 31-year-old VerHagen went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit and spent the last two seasons in Japan.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.