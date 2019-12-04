Car-tab tax cuts will remain on hold after the Washington State Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s decision to halt Initiative 976 while a legal challenge plays out.
The court issued the decision Wednesday, after the state and opponents of the initiative traded briefs this week about whether a lower court’s decision to halt the measure should remain in place.
I-976, approved by statewide voters in November, attempts to lower many vehicle registration fees to $30, roll back car-tab taxes that fund Sound Transit and do away with local car-tab fees. Much of the measure was set to take effect Thursday.
Soon after it passed, Seattle, King County, the Garfield County Transportation Authority and a handful of other groups sued, claiming the initiative is unconstitutional.
They sought a halt to the initiative while they argued their case, saying the agencies and organizations would suffer immediate harm from the loss of car-tab revenue that funds roads and transit projects. The state Attorney General's Office is defending the initiative.
A King County Superior Court judge sided with Seattle and others last week, temporarily blocking I-976 from taking effect but not yet ruling on the initiative itself.
The Attorney General’s Office asked the higher court to allow the initiative to take effect. The Supreme Court denied that request and offered no legal reasoning in its decision Wednesday.
I-976 was sponsored by longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who also faces a long-running campaign-finance lawsuit from the Attorney General’s Office. Eyman has complained the office is not sufficiently defending the measure and should recuse itself.
Eyman allies on Tuesday filed their own request to vacate the lower court’s injunction and move the case to the state Supreme Court. The Supreme Court dismissed that request Wednesday.
If I-976 does eventually take effect, drivers across Washington won’t exactly see Eyman’s much-promised “$30 car tabs.” Because of some smaller fees not affected by I-976, the lowest vehicle owners would pay under I-976 is $43.25.
In the Puget Sound region, taxpayers will continue to see higher bills to fund Sound Transit. That agency plans to continue collecting the car-tab taxes it uses to fund light rail, buses and other projects.
