I support Black Lives Matter and
have participated in several recent marches. I also believe that protesting
peacefully for social justice is the right thing to do. However, the taking
over of Capitol Hill now places those occupying the area in the ironic position
of being the ones denying freedom and justice to the many people and businesses
that call that neighborhood home.
The point was made. Changes are
going to happen. It’s now time for the occupying protesters to give the area
back peacefully before things get nasty and the high ground is lost in a wave
of public sentiment that turns against those denying locals their rights.
Greg James,
Seattle