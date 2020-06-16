I support Black Lives Matter and

have participated in several recent marches. I also believe that protesting

peacefully for social justice is the right thing to do. However, the taking

over of Capitol Hill now places those occupying the area in the ironic position

of being the ones denying freedom and justice to the many people and businesses

that call that neighborhood home.

The point was made. Changes are

going to happen. It’s now time for the occupying protesters to give the area

back peacefully before things get nasty and the high ground is lost in a wave

of public sentiment that turns against those denying locals their rights.

Greg James,

Seattle