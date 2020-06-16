In recent weeks, the movement for
racial equality in America has been taken to new heights, as it should be.
Centuries of injustice are being brought into the light and actions are
beginning to be taken against the systemic racism which many of us do not see
in our daily lives, especially those of us who are not victims of prejudice and
mistreatment as a result of our skin color.
I would like to thank Gov. Jay
Inslee, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray for
speaking out against President Donald Trump’s uneducated and racist outlook on
the Capitol Hill Organized Protest/Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone and recognizing
the need for change within the foundational systems of our nation.
Without our leaders finally facing
the inequities and systemic issues within our country, we cannot move toward
taking apart such systems. Their attention is needed for change, and I would
like to thank our Washington state officials for their efforts to change our
state and our country, for the benefit of those living in injustice every day.
Mikayla Hubbard, Everett
(U.C. Berkeley Class of 2022)