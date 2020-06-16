I have a business and a rental in

the area of the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest/Capitol Hill

Autonomous Zone.

East Pine and East Pike streets are

corridors for the police and the fire department to use in emergencies and

during their regular course of operation.

I need to safely access my

properties. Streets must be fully opened to the businesses that operate there; the

people who live and visit there; and to the service vehicles that bring and

pick up supplies.

Protesters can express their

feelings but still let the neighborhood function. I hope that peace and

cooperation can resolve many of the problems we are now facing.

The police should and must return

to the East Precinct as soon as possible so they can operate efficiently and

protect the people of Seattle.

To the mayor, city council and

chief of police: Please act now with your leadership and open up the area for

all people.

Frank

Buono, Seattle