I have a business and a rental in
the area of the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest/Capitol Hill
Autonomous Zone.
East Pine and East Pike streets are
corridors for the police and the fire department to use in emergencies and
during their regular course of operation.
I need to safely access my
properties. Streets must be fully opened to the businesses that operate there; the
people who live and visit there; and to the service vehicles that bring and
pick up supplies.
Protesters can express their
feelings but still let the neighborhood function. I hope that peace and
cooperation can resolve many of the problems we are now facing.
The police should and must return
to the East Precinct as soon as possible so they can operate efficiently and
protect the people of Seattle.
To the mayor, city council and
chief of police: Please act now with your leadership and open up the area for
all people.
Frank
Buono, Seattle