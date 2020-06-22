I am so disappointed that the park

named after the first openly gay Washington state elected official, Sen. Cal

Anderson, has been trashed.

The park, so thoughtfully designed

and built over an open reservoir and so long fought for, especially by Kay

Rood, was such a pleasant gathering place — green grass, benches, nice design.

I don’t know that the graffiti and

other damage to the park is related to the current protests or just people who

need something to do. The park has been vandalized before this time. Why? Is it

the gay thing? Still? Cal Anderson Park should be a place of pride.

Alison Warp, Seattle