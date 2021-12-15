CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is nearing his season debut after being sidelined by a left hip injury.
Backstrom skated again Wednesday morning ahead of Washington's game at Chicago. Coach Peter Laviolette said the veteran center was going to meet with a trainer after the session, but everything looks good.
Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.
“You're talking about our leading scorer last year, somebody who's been a mainstay offensively for this organization for a long time,” Laviolette said. “So when you add a player back into the lineup that is skilled like he is and who can make plays like he (can), it's a benefit.”
Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd also are expected to play against the Blackhawks. Dowd and van Riemsdyk are coming out of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
“Those two guys, you know, we're hoping,” Laviolette said.
Laviolette said forward Garnet Hathaway remains in the protocol.
