BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Henderson had 19 points as Canisius beat Manhattan 77-70 on Sunday.
Armon Harried added 17 points and Xzavier Long chipped in 16 for Canisius (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.
Jose Perez had 22 points for the Jaspers (11-9, 4-7). Josh Roberts and Romar Reid scored 13 points each.
The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Canisius 80-75 on Jan. 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.