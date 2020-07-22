I wish the news media would temper

the term “cancel culture” that is being thrown about, most recently as people

react to the recent uproar about Goya Foods. Protesting commercial products has

been around forever, and sentiments usually fade away with time.

Yet there is a false equivalence

being mentioned right now that is hard to overlook. Many of the same people who

call the Goya-boycott reaction “cancel culture” seem to have no issue with

voting to cancel reproductive rights, voting rights and, in many cases, civil

rights. Canceling those rights will never fade away.

What is the actual, impactful and destructive “cancel culture?”

Robert McMullen, Bellevue