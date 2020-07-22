I wish the news media would temper
the term “cancel culture” that is being thrown about, most recently as people
react to the recent uproar about Goya Foods. Protesting commercial products has
been around forever, and sentiments usually fade away with time.
Yet there is a false equivalence
being mentioned right now that is hard to overlook. Many of the same people who
call the Goya-boycott reaction “cancel culture” seem to have no issue with
voting to cancel reproductive rights, voting rights and, in many cases, civil
rights. Canceling those rights will never fade away.
What is the actual, impactful and destructive “cancel culture?”
Robert McMullen, Bellevue