MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.
Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.
Coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.