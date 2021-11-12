OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada said it is temporarily withdrawing nonessential staff from its embassy in Haiti.
The move comes in response to a spike in gang-related violence in Haiti and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks.
Global Affairs Canada said Friday the embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open, but all Canadians should avoid nonessential travel to the country.
The fuel shortage has threatened basic services across much of Haiti, which is still recovering from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in July.
The country has also been beset by widespread gang violence, with U.S. and Haitian authorities trying to secure the release of 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped last month.
That group includes one Canadian.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.