SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points as Campbell defeated South Carolina Upstate 80-71 on Saturday. Jesus Carralero and Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 points each for the Fighting Camels.
Whitfield hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Carralero also had nine rebounds and six assists, while Henderson Jr. posted seven rebounds.
Ricky Clemons had 12 points for Campbell (13-8, 6-4 Big South Conference).
Campbell totaled 45 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Bryson Mozone had 23 points for the Spartans (10-12, 7-3). Jordan Gainey added 14 points.
