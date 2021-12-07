BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Austin McCullough had 16 points and six rebounds as Campbell defeated NAIA-member Columbia International 74-56 on Tuesday night.
Cedric Henderson Jr. had 14 points for Campbell (7-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jesus Carralero added 12 points. Messiah Thompson had 12 points.
Devin Pope had 12 points for the Rams. Jalen Brinson added 10 points. Skyler McKinney had 10 points.
