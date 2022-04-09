FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Leonardo Campana scored a goal in the 88th minute to finish off a hat trick, leading Inter Miami to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.
Campana scored the game-winner for Inter Miami (1-4-1) from in front of the net after Revolution keeper Brad Knighton bobbled a shot by Bryce Duke.
Justin Rennicks took a crossing pass from DeJuan Jones and scored in the 11th minute to stake the Revolution (1-4-1) to a 1-0 lead.
Campana pulled Miami even when he headed in a cross from Ariel Lassiter in the 17th minute. Miami grabbed a 2-1 lead when Campana took a pass from Robbie Robinson and drilled a shot just under the crossbar.
Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute to knot the score at 2.
Miami outshot the Revolution 10-6 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Nick Marsman had one save for Miami. Knighton saved one of the four shots he faced for the Revolution.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
