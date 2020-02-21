I pray that many people do as I do during the election season.
When I get candidate mailings or advocacy pieces delivered to my doorstep, I immediately recycle them.
When I see election advertising on television, I get up and walk away. I put no stock in paid advertisements, pro or con.
If I want information on a candidate or an issue, I read news and analysis. Or I’ll watch a candidate live on TV and come to my own conclusions.
And in the end, when I sit down with my ballot, I do a close read of the materials sent to me by Washington state.
So, Mike Bloomberg can save his billions, and President Donald Trump can save his millions. I’m not listening.
Anson Laytner, Seattle