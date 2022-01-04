KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Champ qualified for the winners-only event at Kapalua with his victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota last summer. The field now is at 38 players.
Champ tested positive at home in Houston before leaving for Hawaii.
His management team described it in a statement as a “breakthrough case” and said Champ was feeling good.
It was at the 3M Open in late July that the PGA Tour stopped asymptomatic, pre-tournament testing for COVID-19, though it offers testing at tournaments for those with symptoms. The tour still can conduct periodic testing if necessary.
The last player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event was Kyle Westmoreland in the RSM Classic on the Georgia coast in November, the final official event of 2021.
