RENO, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points to lead five Nevada players in double figures as the Wolf Pack beat New Mexico 79-70 on Saturday night.
Tre Coleman added 13 points for the Wolf Pack. Warren Washington chipped in 12, Will Baker scored 12 and Grant Sherfield had 10. Washington also had 11 rebounds and four blocks, while Baker posted 11 rebounds.
The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Jaelen House had 18 points and six assists for the Lobos (7-7, 0-1 Mountain West Conference). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 17 points. Saquan Singleton had 14 points.
