LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 27 points, Grant Sherfield added 24 points and Nevada defeated Utah State 85-74 on Friday night.
Cambridge Jr. hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.
Will Baker had 12 points for Nevada (10-13, 4-8 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Kenan Blackshear added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Nevada totaled 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.
Brandon Horvath scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-11, 6-7). Justin Bean added 18 points and nine rebounds. Rylan Jones had 11 points and six assists.
The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Aggies. Utah State defeated Nevada 78-49 on Jan. 29.
