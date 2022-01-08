WASHINGTON (AP) — Toumani Camara had 14 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers romped past George Washington 83-58 on Saturday.
Malachi Smith added 13 points for the Flyers. Elijah Weaver chipped in 12, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 and Mustapha Amzil had 10. Smith also had six rebounds and six assists, while Holmes II posted seven rebounds.
Dayton (9-6, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) posted a season-high 22 assists.
Joe Bamisile tied a career high with 25 points and had six rebounds for the Colonials (4-9, 0-1). Brayon Freeman added 17 points. James Bishop had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.