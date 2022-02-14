KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Toumani Camara registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Dayton defeated Rhode Island 63-57 on Monday night.
Koby Brea had 12 points for the Flyers (18-8, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points. R.J. Blakney had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Makhi Mitchell had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (13-11, 4-8).
The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 53-51 on Jan. 28.
