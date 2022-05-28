SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Callens scored in the 29th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.
Santiago Rodríguez picked up an assist on Callens' goal for NYCFC (8-3-2).
Johnson turned away all five shots he faced to notch a clean sheet.
NYCFC had a 14-12 advantage in shots.
Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United (5-6-3).
NYCFC moved into the top spot in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Philadelphia after the Union settled for a 1-1 tie with New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.