CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Drake Callender had eight saves to help Inter Miami gain a 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.
Andre Blake notched three saves for Philadelphia (5-1-7), which fell out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Union, who were shut out for the first time this season, outshot Miami (3-6-4) 12-10.
Philadelphia has drawn in five straight matches. Miami was looking for its first victory since April 24.
The Union's Jakob Glesnes came the closest to scoring when his free kick hit the post in the first half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.