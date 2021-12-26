Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
4. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton
5. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon
6. Bewilderment, Richard Powers
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead
8. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
9. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
4. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow
7. Taste, Stanley Tucci
8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
9. Renegades, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen
10. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris
