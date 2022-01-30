ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and 15-year-old son, authorities said Sunday.
The bodies of the teen and the 30-year-old woman were found Saturday night at an apartment in Antioch, east of San Francisco, after a neighbor requested a welfare check, police said in a statement.
“Both victims were suffered from obvious trauma and this incident was determined to be a homicide,” the statement said.
Police later arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old man, at a train station in Redwood City, south of San Francisco. He was not immediately identified.
Officials said the suspect was in a relationship with the woman and the teen was the suspect’s son.
