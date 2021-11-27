RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Akin registered 13 points and seven rebounds as California Baptist rolled past San Diego Christian 85-38 on Saturday night.
Ty Rowell had 12 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Tre Armstrong added 12 points. Juhlawnei Stone had 12 points. Taran Armstrong had 9 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.
Reed Nottage scored two points despite leading the Lancers in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.
Otto Taylor had six rebounds for the Hawks.
