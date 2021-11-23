DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Alex Caldwell had 15 points to lead six North Carolina Central players in double figures as the Eagles easily defeated Warren Wilson 110-32 on Tuesday night.
Randy Miller Jr. and Dontavius King added 14 points apiece for the Eagles. Kris Monroe and Cameron Butler chipped in 11 points each.
Caldwell made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Monroe also had eight rebounds.
Demarco Jackson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls. Adonis King added 10 points.
