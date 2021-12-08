BEREKLEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 12 points and Lars Thiemann added 12 off the bench and California opened it up in the second half on the way to a 72-46 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night.
Jordan Shepherd scored 11 points and Grant Anticevich scored 10 with 10 rebounds.
Daxton Carr's 3-pointer a minute into the second half brought Idaho State within 31-28, but Cal (5-5) took control with a 17-2 run in five minutes and led 48-30 with 13:06 left. The Bengals went scoreless from the 15:55 mark to 10:50 missing seven shot attempts.
Robert Ford III scored 11 points for Idaho State.
Cal has won five straight at home while Idaho State (1-8) has lost seven straight and hasn't had a victory in almost a month (Nov. 12).
It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 1983-84 season. The Bears are 5-1 all-time against Idaho State.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_
