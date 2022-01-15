FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead scored 21 points, E.J. Anosike had 20 and Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara 79-73 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.
Vincent Lee added 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (9-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris had 11 points and Dante Maddox Jr. 10.
Cole Anderson scored 21 points to lead UC Santa Barbara (7-7, 0-2). Ajare Sanni added 12 points and Miles Norris had 10.
The Titans used an 18-5 run for a 61-49 lead with about eight minutes left. Anderson’s 3-pointer pulled the Gauchos to 77-73 with 10 seconds remaining. Milstead capped the scoring on two free throws with eight seconds left.
UC Santa Barbara hosts UC Riverside on Thursday. Cal State Fullerton plays at UC Irvine on Thursday.
