SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders and Brantly Stevenson scored 17 points apiece, Camren Pierce had 12 points and 11 assists and Cal Poly held off UC San Diego 80-76 on Saturday night.
Trevon Taylor had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (7-20). Stevenson added seven rebounds.
Toni Rocak had 24 points for the Tritons (13-16). Francis Nwaokorie added 21 points, while Jake Kosakowski scored 15.
The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Tritons this season. Cal Poly defeated UC San Diego 59-55 on Jan. 27.
