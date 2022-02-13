OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 32 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland extended its home win streak to eight games, topping Detroit 75-59 on Sunday.
Micah Parrish had 17 points for Oakland (18-8, 11-4 Horizon League). Jalen Moore added 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Trey Townsend had nine rebounds. Cain made 9 of 11 from the free throw line.
Antoine Davis had 18 points for the Titans (10-13, 7-6). Noah Waterman added 16 points. DJ Harvey had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
