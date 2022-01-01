OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland topped Youngstown State 87-72 on Saturday.
Cain made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance, securing his second straight, and seventh total, double-double.
Blake Lampman had 18 points for Oakland (9-4, 4-0 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 18 points and four blocks. Jalen Moore had 15 points and 13 assists.
Oakland posted a season-high 24 assists on 31 baskets.
Oakland totaled 50 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Michael Akuchie had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1). Tevin Olison added 14 points. Dwayne Cohill had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
