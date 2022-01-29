OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland won its seventh straight home game, topping Illinois-Chicago 81-74 on Saturday.
Trey Townsend scored 22 points, Jalen Moore 17 points and eight assists and Micah Parrish scored 13 for Oakland (16-5, 9-1 Horizon League).
Damaria Franklin tied a career high with 25 points and had six assists for the Flames (7-12, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Kevin Johnson added 22 points, six assists and five steals.
Oakland defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-77 on Dec. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.